PALMER TWP., Pa. - Increased development has degraded area streams like the Bushkill Creek. However, a restoration plan, inspired by the Great American West, is changing that along a one-mile stretch in Palmer Township, Northampton County.
When Bushkill Dr. was put in years ago the Bushkill Creek was moved. Since then it's been stressed and lost its natural meandering flow. However, it's still considered a class A high quality cold water stream. And a new mile-long project that involves nearly 500 boulders is ensuring it stays that way.
"You can see the boulders, they're purposely positioned in a way to protect the stream bank from erosion while creating nice ripples here," said Director of Ecological Restoration for Wildlands Conservancy Kristie Fach.
The ripples create oxygen for brown trout and the macro-invertebrate they eat.
Fach says at 29 points of the one-mile stretch between Tatamy and Palmer Township, giant boulders, approved by the fish and boat commission, to be fish habitats, have been strategically placed in Bushkill Creek.
"They are bringing the stream to the center and that velocity in the center is creating that pool. That hydraulic pool below," Fach said.
It's brand-new real estate for a brown trout deep water home. President of the Delaware Chapter Trout Unlimited Joe Baylog says the idea was spawned from a conversation with a guy from Montana seven years ago.
"Bushkill has a history of development and urban sprawl along its banks. It's really been diminished through run off and misuse," Baylog said.
Recently parts of the creek have run dry, killing aquatic life, due to equipment malfunction at nearby Hercules Cement plant, which uses the water. Baylog says the restoration will help counter balance that.
"This is a high-quality cold water fishery for the brown trout population and we're trying to keep it as healthy as possible," Baylog said.
The Bushkill Creek Conservancy says this was a very cohesive effort between three different municipalities.
The $350,000 project, funded through grants, will be completed next month.