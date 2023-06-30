BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Inside the old Moravian tannery building in Bethlehem's historic Colonial Industrial Quarter, a DeWalt power saw buzzes. A few moments later, muscle power shapes a piece of wood.

It's a mix of modern and historic for the restoring of the Moravian tannery's third floor.

When a modern router won't work, Mark Southard, the owner of Artisanal Structures, uses an antique molding plane for the perfect fit.

"This perfectly makes the beads we need," he said.

In this first phase, Southard and wood-working historical specialist John Paul Perkins are restoring 13 windows and rebuilding dormers and barge boards.

"It's an amazing experience to be here," Perkins said.

This is a restoration, not a renovation, which means finding and using colonial-era wood.

"Some of the wood we've used in here is from, in our bone pile, we call it, and that comes from 200-year-old barns," Southard said.

His company acts as a conduit for historical work, as he gathers the best of working with history for restoration projects.

Built as a tannery by the Moravians in 1761, 3,000 hides were processed inside yearly. Leather was used to make clothing like belts and shoes.

Sold in the 1830s, it became a family residence in 1873. But as the head of Historic Bethlehem, LoriAnn Wukitsch, explained, the entire industrial quarter took quite a detour in the mid-20th century.

"In the 1950s, this was actually an auto salvage yard," she said.

Luckily, the quarter got back on its historical track in the 1960s and is on the short list to become part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"We want to open these buildings to visitors locally, regionally, internationally," Wukitsch said, "and quite frankly, if we do get this badge of honor, we will be in the forever business, and historic preservation has to be front and center for the entire community."

Once the top two floors are done, work will start on the ground floor, a restoration challenge historical specialists like Southard live for.

"Being a part of a community that values its history, and obviously, having the opportunity to contribute to that is just really rewarding," Southard added.

Historic Bethlehem has raised more than $5 million to restore multiple Colonial Industrial Quarter buildings, with the goal of raising more than $7 million. The third floor of the tannery is expected to be done in August.

Work on the first floor will start. The goal is to get more people inside and be ready to shine if and when the UNESCO distinction comes.