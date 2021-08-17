KUNKLETOWN, Pa. - New numbers from the Commerce Department say retail sales dipped 1.1 percent, nearly quadruple the 0.3 percent economists expected.
Assembly 88 owner Santo Napoli says that isn't uncommon in retail, but that doesn't mean Americans aren't spending money.
Sales are still well above pre-pandemic levels - 17.5% higher. He suggests spending is just shifting from goods to services, like travel.
"People are really cherishing their experiences far more. So we're seeing not only more people traveling as time goes on, but we're seeing the spending on travel is significantly more than we've seen before," said Sally Black, owner of Vacation Kids Travel Agency in Kunkletown.
In fact, a new index out from MassMutual says Americans are spending nearly $800 more a month on average, on so-called "revenge spending," to make up for more than a year in lockdown.
"And I think experiences have become far more valuable to people than the latest and greatest tech, or that new car," Black said.
"April, May, and June were phenomenal. We sold so many swimsuit trunks in April and May - more than I have in previous entire summers. So folks are going places and we're happy to help," Napoli said.
However, the spreading delta variant looms in the background.
"We are experiencing a little bit of reluctance among some people, but there are more people downtown," said Jon Clark, design director at ReFind in Allentown.
Clark says sales have been good in his furniture store. He's optimistic, but worries things may slow down.
"We're not going to experience something like last year - I don't think - but it is a concern and people are voicing their concern," Clark said.