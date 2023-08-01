SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A popular retailer has broadened its footprint at the South Mall in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.

Attic Mice 2, carrying a wide array of collectibles, clothing, toys and more, on Tuesday opened a second location across the hallway from its current store.

The new location, occupying a former shoe store, carries items from around 50 vendors, and more small businesses are welcome to display their goods in the space, co-owner Dale Gerry said.

In total, the second location has room for around 100 vendors, and business owners interested in joining the roster may reach out to Gerry at 610-533-2097.

Currently, customers can shop a wide array of collectibles, household items and other merchandise, including artwork, jewelry, toys, dolls, DVDs, antique firefighting equipment, dishware, drinkware, flower pots and vases.

Both locations are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Attic Mice 2 is a new addition to the 3300 Lehigh St. mall. In April, the business completed a roughly two-mile move from its former home of four years at the now-closed Merchants Square Mall on South 12th Street in Allentown.

Gerry runs Attic Mice 2 with his wife, Tammy Gerry, and the couple sells collectibles that they've accumulated - including vintage Barbies, dollhouses and doll accessories - and also partners with about a dozen other local vendors, who sell their items at the store.

Customers can shop new and gently used men's and women's clothing, fashion accessories like jewelry and handbags, vinyl records, CDs and DVDs, trading cards, board games, Lego sets, sewing items, home decor such as lamps and wall art, Funko Pop! figurines and toys such as Star Wars, Transformers and Monster High figures.

There also is a large display of miniature toys and figurines and a Halloween-themed section with various spooky items.

"It's fun to see people's faces when they first walk into the store because it's almost overload for the eyes," Tammy said. "They don't know where to look first. So, they just look all over the place, trying to take in the wide variety of items all at once."

In the spring, Attic Mice 2 filled a mall spot that was previously occupied by Uniquely Lopez Co., a family-run business offering restored furniture, local artisan wares and do-it-yourself home decor workshops, which moved to South Whitehall Township last year.

Several other businesses have also recently joined the mall's retail roster.

SuperSets, a fitness facility that promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," in April opened its third gym in a 19,000-square-foot space that previously housed Full Circle Training.

The South Mall location offers state-of-the-art workout equipment and free weights, personal training services and showers and lockers. It also features a supplement shop and nutritionist.

Additionally, Ohana WonderTown Playground, a multi-level children's recreational facility, opened a few weeks ago.

The playground, with blue- and yellow-checkered flooring, features climbing apparatus, sliding boards (twisty and regular), bridges, tunnels, hanging obstacles, a four-seat merry-go-round and more.

There are also large building blocks, riding toys, a ball pit, and a trampoline.

The 3,200-square-foot facility, offering open play, birthday parties and private events, is geared toward children aged 6 months to about 7 years (or 4 feet tall), and it accommodates up to 35 children at a time during open play, owner Yadira Disla said.

Daily admission is $11 Monday through Thursday and $13 Friday through Sunday.

Disla previously lived in Washington, where she took her daughters to a similar indoor playground.

Upon moving to Allentown, she found herself missing the playground and decided to create a similar spot for others to enjoy.

"I used to take my daughters to a playground like this, and when I came to Allentown, I couldn't find a place where I felt completely comfortable," Disla explained. "At regular playgrounds, there are often bigger kids around, and it's hard to watch your own kids and also be aware of all of the bigger kids around them."

"Here, parents can feel comfortable and confident that it's a safe playing environment. They can also interact with their kids, playing with large Legos and doing other activities."

Attic Mice 2, SuperSets and Ohana WonderTown Playground aren't the only new businesses displayed on the South Mall's online brochure.

A proposed grocery store is listed at the site of the former Bon-Ton department store, which closed in 2018, and another proposed retail tenant is shown for part of the former Stein Mart discount department store, which closed in 2020.

James Balliet, president of the mall's leasing team, The James Balliet Property Group, could not provide any details on these prospective mall tenants at this time.

The mall's origin dates to 1971, when its original owner - Hess's of Allentown - built a department store at the site. An expansion that included an enclosed mall occurred a few years later.

Today, about a dozen vacancies exist among the shopping center's approximately 50 total spaces.

In addition to Uniquely Lopez Co.'s departure, other businesses leaving the mall in recent years include fashion retailer Cave Brewing Company, Elay's Outlet, gift shop Charmed Rose Creations, Shop 610 Barber Supply and Gold Drip Jewelry.

Tenants joining the roster in recent years include C&I Minerals, Salisbury Youth Association and a second location of Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley ReStore.

Another new addition, Back to the Arcade, with more than 70 retro and modern arcade games, opened in late 2021 in a renovated space that once housed Victoria's Secret.

Other prominent tenants include Ross, Petco, Staples, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Mattress Firm, A1 Steak House, Blick Art Materials, South Mall Mercantile, Bath & Body Works and Yocco's.