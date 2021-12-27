BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Retailers in Bethlehem were busier than ever this holiday season, much to their relief.
"I suppose I kind of expected it but, you know, never really sure of the bite until it's in your mouth," said Neville Gardner, who owns Donegal Square on Main Street. "Our best year ever. 37 years in business and this was the best year. It's such a weird kind of, you know, you were expecting one thing and got something else, but we're very, very happy."
And it's like that nationwide. Holiday sales are rising at their fastest pace in 17 years, despite shortages, inflation, and the omicron variant.
"Great promotion from downtown Bethlehem. Christmas City. People wanting to get out and do something. Traveling from New Jersey. Long Island, Baltimore, New York City. I mean incredible," Gardner said.
Sales were up 8.5% from last year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, and up 10.7 percent from 2019.
Clothing sales grew the most - up 47%. Jewelry came in second - up 32%.
Across the street at Domaci, owner Warren Clarke says it was better than the last few years.
"I think people were just ready to get out again and be out and Christmas and do some of the traditions we missed last year," Clarke said.
The other thing here boosting sales - online shopping - keeps rising as well.
Our local retailers say they too are seeing that increase in traffic.