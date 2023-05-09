The Diocese of Allentown is mourning the death of a former bishop.

Retired Bishop Edward Cullen died Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the diocese announced. He was 90.

Cullen, who was the diocese's third bishop, serving from 1998-2009, was known for his work in protecting children, caring for victims of abuse and working with law enforcement.

He worked to remove offending priests from ministry and advocated for a zero-tolerance policy for church law, the diocese said.

In 2002, Cullen became the first bishop in Pennsylvania to call a meeting of the district attorneys of the diocese's five counties — Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill. At the meeting, he turned over the personnel files of all priests with abuse allegations against them, the diocese said.

He also expanded criminal background checks for priests, deacons, employees and volunteers, and created the diocese's sex abuse policy and code of conduct.

Also as bishop, he created a review board to deal with abuse cases, and created the position of victim assistance coordinator.

Cullen resigned in May 2009 at age 76. In retirement, he wrote literature and helped officiate confirmations.