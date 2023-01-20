A retired firefighter says his years of service took over, when he pulled a school bus driver out of his seat, after a crash with a tractor trailer on I-78 Friday morning. Thankfully, there were no children on the bus.

It happened between exits 49A and 45 and closed both I-78 westbound lanes, which were later reopened. The crash had 78 backed up for hours Friday morning into the afternoon.

"I could tell it was a two-vehicle accident," John Stribula said. "A tractor trailer and a bus, and the bus was in the back of the tractor trailer."

Stribula happened to be driving down 78 West around the Route 100 interchange when he hit a slowdown. That's when he saw the crash.

"As I passed by, I could see that there was an individual slumped over the front seat, the driver's seat of the bus," he said.

Stribula is a retired firefighter from Allentown. He went into action, working with other Good Samaritans to pull out the driver through the front windshield of the school bus.

"He was trapped in the driver's seat," he said. "And the best way to take him out of the bus was through the front."

Police confirm there are injuries from the crash, but the extent is not known.

Stribula says the school bus driver seemed conscious once he pulled him out. As for the other man:

"The driver of the tractor trailer, in his right shoulder, injuries seem to have brush marks on there," he said. "So it gives me pause and whether he was actually outside the vehicle."

To make matters worse, as he was trying to aid the school bus driver, Stribula says he saw smoke coming from what appeared to be the engine area of the school bus.

State Police confirm one of the vehicles was on fire. But Stribula says what he found extra disconcerting was the flammable material from one of the trailers.

"I noticed that one of the tractor trailers was actually carrying at least 1,000 pounds of hazardous material in the form of flammable, so that gave me concern along with the smoke."

Still, he kept trying to help out.

"In the fire service, when something like that happens, you think to yourself, it's a bad day to be at work," he said. "With a school bus, possible students on board, but you're conscious of the situation, you're conscious of the dangerous, but your training and your experience just pushes you through."

Thankfully, he says, everything stayed contained, as Stribula and other Good Samaritans helped the school bus driver out of the vehicle.

Stribula says it all came second nature to him.

"I'm retired," he said. "So it's sort of all my training and experience kicked in. So it was sort of normal."

Thankfully there were no children in the school bus. But he says the drivers of that bus, and the double-trailer truck, both appeared to have some injuries.