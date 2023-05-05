CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Daniel Wright, needed an outlet after serving more than a decade in the Marine Corp and Army, and he found that outlet in tattooing.

The Purple Heart Recipient was wounded in Iraq.

"I was inpatient for PTSD and art therapy helped me," Wright said. "I always knew I could draw. I was always an artist for as long I could walk."

The Catasauqua resident decided to turn that outlet into The MarzMade Mobile Tattoo Studio, a fully equipped, traveling tattoo van.

"I've went all the way as far as Canada and as low as Mexico," Wright said. He also uses the business to give back, donating free tattoos to veterans.

"When you're getting a tattoo that adrenaline rushes again," Wright said. "So while that her adrenaline is rushing, I'm talking down the things you've seen, because I've seen them."

"Some people want their scars covered up," Wirght said. "I have scars and I know sometimes you look at them and you're proud of them and other times you hate them."

His work got the attention of Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation, which donated a new car for his family as part of the Transportation4Heroes program. That allowed him to upgrade the tattoo van.

"We want to just make sure that our veterans, when they come home, they have support." said Paralee Knight, Vice President for Philanthropy and Community Impact at Wells Fargo. "It's vital to our communities to support small businesses because we know when we're supporting a small business, we're supporting a family, we're supporting future entrepreneur."

Daniel and his family were also recently awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award for their work in the community

"We didn't have a lot, you know, so we were able to have when were able to have, I want to share with everybody else." Wright said.

He hopes to keep sharing for as long as he can: "I want to give back when I can, maybe franchise a couple vans here and there for other artists to be able to do what I do."