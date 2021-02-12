BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A retired Bethlehem police officer announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge.
Van A. Scott, Sr. is running for District 31-1-06, which covers Wards 10, 11, 12, and 13 in West Bethlehem and Fountain Hill. The seat had been held by the late Honorable Magisterial District Judge Wayne Maura.
He served in the Bethlehem Police Department for more than twenty years, retiring as a detective sergeant in the investigations unit.
While with the Bethlehem Police Department, Scott served at Liberty High School and East Hills Middle School as the resource officer and drug elimination officer with the Bethlehem Housing Authority.
Scott earned a bachelor of arts in criminal justice at DeSales University and a master of science in criminology/criminal justice at St. Joseph’s University. Scott teaches at DeSales University and Lehigh Career and Technical Institute.