A retired FBI agent will speak at Penn State Lehigh Valley on Tuesday about the investigations of the former Allentown and Reading mayors.

Scott Curtis was with the bureau for 25 years and worked as a special agent with the Allentown field office.

He will share details about the cases against former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawloski and former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer.

The event starts at 12:15 p.m. and is open to the public.