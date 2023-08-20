BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Paul Veneto is a retired flight attendant who is still pushing a beverage cart.. but it's not on an airplane.

"I'm pushing this beverage cart from Newark airport to Shanksville Pennsylvania"

The Boston native pushes the beverage cart entirely on foot.

He follows the flight path for each plane that crashed on 9/11.

This one is his third. We met up with him as he pushed the cart through Bethlehem Sunday.

This path was dedicated to the crew members of Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville Pennsylvania

"They didn't know what was going on people killed in front of their eyes," said Veneto.

"And they banned together- strangers. Lets try and take this plane back"

The trek is called Paulie's Push.

Photos of the crew members are taped to the side of beverage cart looking up at hi and even making him emotional at times….

but keeping him going

"I think of them every day," said Veneto.

"I look at their faces. They had to do what they had to do under those conditions"

Paulie's goal is to complete the 300-mile journey in Shanksville by September 11

"I've never had a desire like this to accomplish what I'm doing"

