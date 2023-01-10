EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County's newly-retired president judge is looking for a new role in the courtroom.

Stephen Baratta is running for county district attorney, he announced Tuesday.

He's seeking the Democratic nomination in the primary election on May 16, 2023.

"We have a crisis with gangs, gun violence, and controlled substances killing our youth; yet the district attorney has no plan other than wait in his office for law enforcement to arrest someone," Baratta said in a statement. "It's not enough. In today's world, our district attorney needs to be active in the community, bringing education, community programming, and creative use of governmental resources to protect and restore our community."

Baratta is seeking to replace Terry Houck, who is in his first term as the county's top prosecutor.

Baratta was a judge for the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas since 1997, and was president judge until he retired on Jan. 1, 2023, his campaign said.

He previously worked as an attorney in Easton, and worked in various roles for the county.

Baratta is a graduate of Bangor Area High School and Lafayette College.