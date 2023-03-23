BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After 13 years as superintendent, Joseph Roy is retiring as leader of the Bethlehem Area School District. In a video announcement made Thursday, he said he will step down this July.

Sitting down with 69 News, Roy discussed what he considers his greatest achievements, and he answered questions about an alleged incident in October 2022.

The retirement announcement comes just months after reports of the alleged incident between Roy and a district employee. The school released no information on it, citing personnel matters.

At that time, Roy addressed allegations that he was planning on resigning, calling them unfounded.

The school district announced that an independent investigation concluded in late February.

"There was no action taken with regard to me," Roy said, "so that is really a distraction for me and my last year, for sure."

Roy says the alleged incident had nothing to do with his current retirement announcements.

"It did not," he said. "It's the truth that it did not have anything to do with it, and then that's just where we leave it."

Roy did say that he knew he would retire while the investigation was being conducted.

"I wasn't going to talk about it until I was announcing it, which was today," Roy said of his decision to retire.

With the investigation closed, Roy hopes it will not overshadow the accomplishments during his 13 years at BASD.

"When I first became superintendent, there were fires everywhere, you know, financially," he said.

Roy credits putting out those fires with a core leadership team he hired in his first year — one he says is still together to this day.

In a video released earlier Thursday where Roy first made his announcement, school board President Michael Faccinetto spoke about this.

"When he came on board, the district was having financial problems, Faccinetto said. "We had a curriculum that was all over the place, so we weren't serving our students the way we knew we should."

Faccinetto says Roy quickly got to work with a plan, lifting up the school district "to really one of the premier districts in the state."

All in all, Roy has been in public education for 37 years.

"I was a teacher," he said. "I was a high school principal for about 15 years."

Roy looked back on the launching of a science-based literacy initiative under his leadership.

"It's our greatest social justice work," he said," because kids come in with all kinds of ranges, kids from more disadvantaged backgrounds. We're closing those gaps, and we're having kids up to where they need to be."

He says another of his greatest accomplishments was moving from a half-day kindergarten curriculum to a full day, all within budget.

"We had to be creative," Roy said.

Roy says not only did it better prepare the kindergartners for first grade, but it also helped the parents economically.

"That year of kindergarten, they're not paying for half-day child care," he said.

Those are just a few high notes in a career full of achievements that wraps up at the end of this school year.

As far as who will succeed him, Roy tells 69 News that the board "has a plan" and could make the announcement as early as the beginning of next week.