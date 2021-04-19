Retriever Brewing Compound

Overhead view of what will be the Retriever Brewing Compound, formerly Willow Tree Grove

 Retriever Brewing Company

LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - A banquet and event center in Lehigh County will soon have a new owner.

Willow Tree Grove near Orefield will be taken over by Retriever Brewing Company, a Pennsylvania craft brewery.

The 5.5-acre property will be re-branded as the Retriever Brewing Compound, the company said.

It will still host large and small private events, as well as offer beer and food vendors to the public.

Retriever Brewing Company hopes to open the new compound in June or July. The company will also continue shipping its beer to customers in Pennsylvania.

