ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Saturday was all about Husky pride in Allentown.

A massive reunion brought together generations of Dieruff High School graduates.

Some 300 alumni came together Saturday afternoon at the East Side Youth Center.

The annual reunion is open to all graduating classes dating back to the school's opening in 1959. It draws Dieruff alumni from around the country.

"We have tents outside and people are just having some great food and a lot of camaraderie. You know, all of the clique-ish went away after all those years, so it's just one big party," said Kay Kurtz, with the Dieruff High School Alumni Association.

Notable reunions this time around include the 50-year and 45-year celebrations for the classes of 1971 and 1976.

