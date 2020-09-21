BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular holiday market will soon return to Bethlehem, but with a different look to better accommodate COVID-19 guidelines.
Christkindlmarkt will run Oct. 8-Nov. 29 for 2020, which is earlier and longer than years past.
"For us, starting early was critical because we can't have the big, heated tents. We wanted to have the warmer weather and longer light hours, so getting the crafters and vendors down here starting October 8th was very important," said Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest.
The market will also feature an all-new outdoor format, with artisan and vendor huts spread across the SteelStacks campus, organizers said.
When the market first opens in October, it will be tailored toward a fall festival feel, then come November, will transform into more of a holiday market.
"We are going to have a traditional outdoor European market. So we are going to have 50 to 60 crafters, they'll each have their own 10-by-10 tent, they will still come in through a main gate with admissions but you will be able to walk around outside, safely spaced," Hilgert said.
Food will still be a staple, including local food trucks near the entrance and a food court inside the event. A new 'Outdoor Dining and a Show' experience will be offered in November.
One of the biggest changes that ArtsQuest wants guests to know about is ticketing and admission. Patrons must buy admission tickets in advance for a date and time to visit. This will help limit long lines, and staff will make sure the the maximum capacity for each area is not exceeded, officials said.
Tickets are $9 on Thursdays, and $10 Friday-Sunday. Tickets for the first two weekends go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 25.
ArtsQuest says despite the changes and precautions, including mandatory facemasks and social distancing, they are just glad to be able to hold the event.
"During a pandemic, the arts gives people hope. Cultural events give people connection, and we thought it was more important than ever this year that we were able to still offer Christkindlmarkt," Hilgert said.
Hours for this season are:
Thurs.-Sun., Oct. 8-Nov. 29 (closed Thanksgiving)
- Thurs., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.)
- Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (last entry at 6:30 p.m.)
- Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (last entry at 6:30 p.m.)
- Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.)