Things continue to improve at Olympus, which has its Olympus Corporation of America headquarters in Center Valley, Pa.
Olympus stock was up 4.4% in early afternoon trading after the company released results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022.
Olympus is a global company and, along with the global economy, it faced challenging conditions in the quarter due to the impact of the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Although the global economy continued to face highly uncertain conditions including a second (or more) wave of infection in some regions, economic activities at Olympus are recovering along with gradual vaccination progress.
The Japanese economy, of which Olympus is a major part, faced challenging conditions as well, due to the impact of COVID-19, despite showing signs of recovery in exports and a diminished effect of COVID-19 on corporate earnings.
Olympus’ revenue increased by 40.2% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, when the impact of COVID-19 was at its greatest. The increase was due to an increase in revenue in all business segments of the company: the Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business and other businesses.
Cost of sales increased by 32.7% in the quarter. The cost-to-sales ratio improved 2.0 percentage points year on year to 35.6%. In the previous fiscal year, the impact of COVID-19 led to reduced production volume, which in turn led to reduced factory operating capacity. However, the cost-to-sales ratio improved in the quarter due to increased revenue during the current period and subsequent improved operating capacity.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 19.3% year on year. In the previous fiscal year, Olympus said, the spread of COVID-19 led to restrictions on sales activities, which caused a decline in travel and transportation expenses, advertising and promotion expenses, and promotion expenses. However, in the current period, the reopening of sales activities led to an increase in expenses centered on North America.
Operating profit increased by 644.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the prior year.
Business Segment Results
Consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business increased 34.6% year on year, while operating profit was up 82.4% year on year. The gastrointestinal endoscopes field recovered from the impact of COVID-19 to show positive year-on-year growth in all regions, and sales in Japan, North America and Europe rose.
By product, gastrointestinal endoscopic systems, including “EVIS X1,” and each type of scope, such as upper and lower gastrointestinal scopes, contributed to increased sales. In the surgical endoscopes field, recovery from the effects of COVID-19 resulted in positive growth from the previous quarter.
Sales of surgical endoscopy system “VISERA ELITE II” performed well, the company said, and in addition to Japan, sales in North America increased, which is promoting the switch to “VISERA ELITE II.”
In the medical services field, the number of repairs increased year-on-year in all regions due to stable sales of service contracts including maintenance services and the significant impact of the new coronavirus during the same period of the previous year.
Operating profit in the Endoscopic Solutions Business recorded an impairment loss, while at the same time, profit increased mainly due to an increase in revenue as a result of the recovery from the effects of COVID-19.
Consolidated revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business increased 48.1% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, while operating profit amounted was up 284.2% year on year. In the GI-endotherapy field, the number of procedures is on a trend of recovery, and all regions and product groups saw positive growth. In particular, sales in North America, where the number of procedures has been increasing, were favorable amid socioeconomic activities returning to normal as vaccinations progressed.
Furthermore, the company said, sales increased due to the sampling of biopsy forceps, and other devices, which are used for collecting tissue for screening examinations, and product groups for ESD (Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection) and EMR (Endoscopic Mucosal Resection), which are used in lesion resection.
The urology field saw significant positive growth, particularly in North America and Europe, where the number of procedures has been recovering. In particular, the expansion of sales of resection electrodes for BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) and lithotripsy machine for kidney stones SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System was successful as sales in North America, where the number of procedures has been recovering toward levels prior to the spread of COVID-19, were favorable.
Olympus noted that the respiratory field saw significant positive growth in North America, where sales of the devices, bronchoscopes, and other items, mainly used for EBUS-TBNA (Endobronchial Ultrasound-guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration) were favorable due to recovery from the impact of COVID-19.
In other therapeutic areas, sales were favorable in energy devices, rhinology/otology and gynecology. In particular, sales of THUNDERBEAT and endoscopes for ENT contributed to the positive results.
Operating profit in the Therapeutic Solutions Business increased due to the increase in revenue as a result of recovery from the effects of COVID-19 as well as a gain on step acquisition related to the acquisition of Medi-Tate Ltd.
In the Scientific Solutions Business, Olympus said, consolidated revenue increased 39.8% year on year, while producing an operating profit, compared with an operating loss in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
In the life science field, recovery from the effects of COVID-19 resulted in positive year-on-year growth in all regions. Contributing factors, the company said, included the progress of budget deployment at research institutes and universities and the expansion of sales of biological microscopes in North America.
For the industrial field, in the wake of the overall recovery in market conditions, the capital investment situation of customers improved, and all fields showed positive year-on-year growth. Especially in China, industrial microscopes performed well due to the brisk market for 5G-related electronic components and semiconductors, and non-destructive testing equipment. In addition, sales of X-ray fluorescence analyzers expanded, driven by the high-priced gold market and the strong recycling market for precious metals.
Operating profit in the Scientific Solutions Business increased due to an increase in revenue as a result of the recovery from the effects of COVID-19.
Looking ahead, Olympus believes in light of the recovery of the market environment, primarily in the medical field, and the further progression of measures for cost reductions, the forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has been revised from the forecast announced May 7, 2021.
Revenue is anticipated to increase 3.0% above the previous forecast, while operating profit is expected to increase 11.1%. Pre-tax profit should increase 11.6%, the company said.
Founded in 1919, Olympus has aimed to create innovative opto-digital solutions in the healthcare, life sciences and consumer products industries. Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan – was established in 1968 in Lake Success, New York. It is now headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania with more than 5,000 employees in locations throughout North and South America.