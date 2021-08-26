8-23-17 Wawa sign.jpg

Hanover Township, Northampton County, has delayed consideration of a new Wawa until Sept. 14, at the request of Jaindl Land Development Co.

The convenience store is proposed for a 5-acre tract at 90 Highland Ave. Food stores are a "conditional use" at the site under Hanover's zoning ordinance. The use is permitted, but the township may impose conditions upon the development.

Jaindl, based in Orefield, Lehigh County, is represented by attorney Erich Schock. A public hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, but the developer requested that the hearing be delayed.

The hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in the township municipal building at 3630 Jacksonville Road.

Privately held Wawa operates more than 850 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The company's web site says that as home delivery of milk declined in the 1960s, Wawa opened its first food market in 1964 to sell dairy products. The chain is expanding in the Lehigh Valley, with other new stores proposed for Bethlehem and South Whitehall Township.

 
 
 

