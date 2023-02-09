BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave.
The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan reviewed Thursday night changed proposed uses and site layout. The revisions reduced the amount of impervious coverage because much of the parking is proposed to be located under the buildings.
A new plan breakdown reveals 6% of the site will now be used for two medical offices. This is down from the 2019 plan which called for 14% devoted for office space.
A total of 11% of the site is designated for a 200-room, 225,000-square-foot hotel. A proposed gas station, restaurant and retail use has been discarded.
The site's majority — 83% — will be utilized for residential use with 1,085 apartments. The units will inhabit four, five-story buildings and one, four-story building. This is an increase from the plan four years ago, which called for 74% coverage with 528 rental units. One lot will be reserved for future use.
The plan also shows a detention pond as a stormwater facility on a sloped and heavily wooded site area. The city is requesting the developer include infiltration and other alternative stormwater management measures to the extent possible. If a pond is necessary, the city does not want it located on sloped or wooded areas.