SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The PSP announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Ryan Jan Kemp.

The police continue to investigate the September 1981 disappearance of the Slatington native.

Ryan Jan Kemp, was renting a home in Germansville, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County. H was last seen at the King’s IGA Supermarket on Rt. 873, Schnecksville, on September 17, 1981.

Foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

Kemp was described as a 30-year-old, white male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10”, 135 to 140 lbs. He had full wavy brown hair, mustache, hazel eyes, and prescription glasses or contacts.

He had worked at the New Jersey Zinc Company in Palmerton, PA, for a short time.

Additional information relative this case is available on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System website at www.findthemissing.org (NamUs Missing Person Case #9151).

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.