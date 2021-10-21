EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council chose a familiar face, Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, to replace the late Antoine "Tony" Bassil as controller.
Szulborski stepped in as controller in 2018, after Stephen Barron resigned to become director of fiscal affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration. He held the post until Bassil, elected in 2019, took over. Bassil died Sept. 24.
The vote to appoint Szulborski, the sole applicant, was 8-0, with Margaret Ferraro absent.
"Welcome back, Mr. Szulborski," council President Lori Vargo Heffner said. "We're glad to have you back."
Szulborski said earlier that he would keep the office going and not run in the next election for controller.
He is a former Bethlehem city councilman. Szulborski works as a realtor and has been a volunteer in several organizations, including the Sun Inn Preservation Association.
The controller is the county's fiscal watchdog, auditing departments and making suggestions on how government operations can be improved. Szulborski steps in just as county council considers McClure's 2022 budget.