CATASQUA, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley ride-share driver is being praised by millions online for his handling of a racial incident between himself and two customers.
It's gone viral on the Internet.
The driver posted that it happened in Catasaqua on Friday night. And a local activist says the driver handled it perfectly.
This video captured by a Lehigh Valley ride-share driver shows the moment he refused a drive to two people, after they were heard using racist language toward him
It's making rounds on social media... many people, including Senior Pastor of Resurrected Life Community Church United Church of Christ Gregory Edwards are applauding the driver.
"I think he handled it perfectly. I think he is exhibit A in how to be a white ally or a white coconspirator," said Edwards, "I always say when you know better, you got to do better and you have to have the courage, the will and the skill to step up, step up even when no one is looking and do the right thing."
The driver in the video said he was going to reach out to police. We reached out to the Catasaqua Police, but they were unavailable.