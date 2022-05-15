CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley rideshare driver is being praised by millions online for his handling of a racial incident between himself and two customers. It has gone viral on the internet.
A video captured by the driver shows the moment he refused to drive two people, after they were heard using racist language toward him. The video starts as the car door opens.
"You're like a white guy," a woman getting into the vehicle could be heard saying.
"What's that?" asked the driver.
"You're like a white guy," said the woman.
"Excuse me," the driver said.
"You're like a normal guy, like you speak English," said the woman.
The driver who posted it said it happened in Catasauqua on Friday. After going back and forth, it ended with the man the woman he was with calling the driver an f--ing n-- lover and threatening violence.
It is going viral on social media. Many people, including the senior pastor of Resurrected Life Community Church United Church of Christ, Gregory Edwards, are applauding the driver.
"I think he handled it perfectly. I think he is exhibit A in how to be a white ally or a white coconspirator," said Edwards.
In the video, the woman tries apologizing.
"Sorry, sorry," she can be heard saying.
"No, you can get out of the car," said the driver.
"What," she said
"That's inappropriate," said the driver.
"What," asked the woman.
"It's completely inappropriate, if someone was not white sitting in this seat, what would be the difference," said the driver.
The driver explained that it was all caught on camera.
"I always say when you know better, you got to do better and you have to have the courage, the will and the skill to step up, step up even when no one is looking and do the right thing," said Edwards.
The driver in the video said he was going to reach out to police. 69 News reached out to the Catasauqua Police, but they were unavailable to comment.