S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A review of Ridge Farms' Phase 1B final plan proposal was tabled during Thursday night's meeting of the South Whitehall Township Planning Commission at the municipal building.
Phase 1B, slated for 1802 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., continues the project's Phase 1 improvements. It calls for the construction of five apartment buildings containing a total of 60 units and 14, two-unit dwellings.
The plan includes the continuance of Yellowstone Road, "Road M", an intersection with Cedar Crest Boulevard, and a portion of "Road H," which is on a 13.2-acre portion located on a consolidated 53.17-acre parcel. This phase is in the township's Medium Density Residential (R-4) zoning district. The proposal is offered by Kay Builders.
On the entire Ridge Farms site, there are 780 total units, with 468 units — about 60% — apartments, 20% are single-family homes, and 20% are twin homes.
Thursday night's removal was done at the applicant's request. No rescheduled date was established.
Zoning amendments
In other news, the planning commission reviewed proposed zoning amendments to height restrictions and certificate of use for second time. The township is attempting to rectify "ambiguity" in the code governing height restrictions, and "limitations" governing certificate of occupancy permits which could be addressed by issuing a "certificate of use."
Unlike a certificate of occupancy, which must be issued when a building or structure meets the minimum standard of the statewide building code, a certificate of use certifies a project is in compliance with a municipal zoning ordinance.