WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – I-78 eastbound after the last Pennsylvania exit and continuing across the I-78 Toll Bridge at the Delaware River will remain in a two-lane travel configuration until further notice, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced Wednesday.
The far right I-78 eastbound lane east of the Morgan Hill Road/PA Route 611 interchange (Exit 75 - EASTON) had to be shut down late Tuesday afternoon for safety reasons, according to a news release from the commission. A section of an expansion joint where the bridge meets the New Jersey-side roadway broke off and became a travel hazard.
Maintenance crews could not make a satisfactory temporary repair Wednesday morning. Engineers are planning a permanent repair that the commission said might be completed by the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Until then, I-78 eastbound will be reduced to two travel lanes beginning after Exit 75 in Pennsylvania and continuing across the Delaware River, according to the news release.
The entry ramp from Morgan Hill Road/Route 611 onto I-78 eastbound will remain open, but a STOP condition is necessary to control entry onto the highway. Slight delays are possible at this location during morning peak commuting periods.
The 2.25-mile section of I-78 between the Morgan Hill Road/PA Route 611 (Easton) exit and the I-78 Toll Bridge is owned and maintained by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The Commission also is responsible for the first 4.2 miles of I-78 in New Jersey.