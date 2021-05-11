WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said Tuesday that it has closed the right lane of Interstate 78 east on the Pennsylvania side of the toll bridge. The single-lane closure is expected to remain in place through Wednesday morning.
The lane closure was put into place due to a broken section of the expansion joint where the I-78 eastbound roadway meets the bridge, the commission said. The broken joint section only affects the right lane.
Temporary repairs are expected to be made sometime Wednesday morning. Until then, I-78 east will be reduced to two travel lanes (instead of the normal three lanes) from the Morgan Hill Road Interchange (Exit 75, PA-611 Easton) to the bridge at the Delaware River.
The entry ramp from Morgan Hill Road onto I-78 eastbound will remain open, but a STOP condition will be necessary for entry onto the highway, according to the commission. Slight delays are possible at this location during the morning peak commuting period.
The 2.25-mile section of I-78 between the Morgan Hill Road/PA Route 611 exit and the I-78 toll bridge is owned and maintained by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The commission also is responsible for the first 4.2 miles of I-78 in New Jersey.