Interstate 78

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said Tuesday that it has closed the right lane of I-78 eastbound on the Pennsylvania side of the I-78 Toll Bridge. The single-lane closure is expected to remain in place through Wednesday morning.

The lane closure was put into place due to a broken section of the expansion joint where the I-78 eastbound roadway meets the bridge, the commission said. The broken joint section only affects the right lane.

Temporary repairs are expected to be made sometime Wednesday morning. Until then, I-78 eastbound will be reduced to two travel lanes (instead of the normal three lanes) from the Morgan Hill Road Interchange (Exit 75, PA-611 Easton) to the bridge at the Delaware River.

The entry ramp from Morgan Hill Road onto I-78 eastbound will remain open, but a STOP condition will be necessary for entry onto the highway, according to the commission. Slight delays are possible at this location during the morning peak commuting period.

The 2.25-mile section of I-78 between the Morgan Hill Road/PA Route 611 exit and the I-78 Toll Bridge is owned and maintained by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The Commission also is responsible for the first 4.2 miles of I-78 in New Jersey.

