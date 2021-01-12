SLATINGTON, Pa. - 23 million firearms were sold in 2020, up 60% from 2019.
And the uptick isn't stopping. Dealers say the pandemic and civil unrest have played a large role. Gun manufacturers' stock jumped following the violent unrest on the Capitol.
Abel Boyer, the fifth-generation owner of AF Boyer, says 9 mm's have been the most popular. A box of 9mm ammunition, which was around $8 a year ago, is up to $30.
Gun sales generally do go up in election years, but around 21 million background checks were done in 2020, around 5 million more compared to 2016.
But sales in the new year are expected to be unusually high.
"These people are getting out, they're getting training, go on to the next and once you have one gun you go to the next," Boyer said.