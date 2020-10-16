Retail sales numbers were a bit of a surprise on Friday, up nearly 2% in September. That's better than what economists were expecting, and car shopping played a big role in the rise.
"September is normally not a great retail automobile month," said Andy Wright, the Vice President of Vinart Auto Dealerships. "As Septembers go from a historical perspective it was a very strong month."
"Our sales are very close to what they were last year," added Sam Borrelli, the President of Faulkner Cadillac Chevrolet.
Which seems counterintuitive in the middle of a pandemic with record unemployment. Borrelli has an idea why sales are doing well.
"They're not spending money on going out, they have some stimulus checks that came in," he said.
"So they have some disposable income to spend," Wright added.
Trucks are most popular, but every type is selling.
"Every car across the board," Borrelli said.
Both say the biggest issue going into October is getting enough supply.
"We're still waiting on the supply chain to catch up, we're still waiting on logistics to catch up," Wright said.
But they hope the momentum keeps rolling.
"Just about every dealership right now has a need to hire somebody," Borrelli said.
"If you'd have told me on April 10 that we would be in the position that were in right now, I would've taken it in a heartbeat," Wright said.