EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Higher costs of fertilizer, seed and diesel have been affecting farmers all across the Lehigh Valley.
That includes the farmers at Seiple Farms in Northampton County, where strawberry-picking season is about to get underway.
But those challenges won't stop the longstanding tradition.
"Everybody's excited for those strawberries to get in their mouths and they're tired of the store-bought, and they want the nice, sweet, candy-tasting strawberries," said Andrea Delong, general manager of Seiple Farms.
It's been a Lehigh Valley staple for generations, and a near-summertime tradition that's lasted more than 40 years.
"We just love seeing our returning customers and new customers, even the little ones, you know, infants all the way up to teenagers to grandparents," Delong said.
Sugar snap and snow peas will also be ready to pick.
It's full steam ahead as the family says they're ready to hit the ground running, but that's not to say that it's been easy.
"Inflation really has played a part this year with everything, from seeds to fertilizer to gas prices, everything is going up like 50%," Delong said. "The cost of diesel fuel even going up daily, it really puts a damper in our pockets."
To put it in perspective, one tractor will take 60 gallons of diesel fuel, and the farm will go through 10 gallons of that diesel fuel in just one hour alone.
Prices of strawberries will increase 50 cents a pound this season to match that inflation.
The most important part though is that it's completely local.
"If you don't support your farms, there's going to be no farms," Delong said. "They're going to turn into warehouses or developments because that's where the bigger money is."
Strawberry season starts Saturday at Seiple Farms.
"We always look forward to families and friends coming out to enjoy just the beauty of our farm, and just getting fresh air and seeing where your food comes from," Delong said.
Strawberries in particular only have a shelf life of about 3-4 days, but those at Seiple Farms recommend leaving the strawberries out in a cool area, and not necessarily the fridge.
Peas will last about a week, but if you blanch them and then freeze them, you can enjoy them over winter time too.