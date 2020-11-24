Pennsylvania health officials say 43 percent of state residents have been tested for COVID since the pandemic began, with testing numbers climbing daily.
If you have COVID-like symptoms, getting tested is as easy as calling your doctor.
"However, the number of tests received by Pennsylvania fluctuates from week to week, which presents challenges for distribution," said Michael Huff, the state's director of contact tracing.
Health officials say those challenges are due in part to a shortage of a chemical needed for the tests, which limits who can get them.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's says it's a national issue. Both St. Luke's and LVHN have suspended testing for people without symptoms, instead referring them to local pharmacies.
Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aids in the Lehigh Valley offer free tests for those who qualify, have insurance or who can pay a fee ranging from $129 to $150.
When we tried to make an appointment, we couldn't do it.
Pharmacy representatives say a spike in demand has them booked solid. The pharmacies are recommending people check back daily for openings.
"Testing does not relieve you of the obligation to quarantine. Testing only tells you what you are at that given moment it doesn't tell you what it's likely to be for the full 14 days," Jahre said.
Health officials say right now, there are enough tests for sick people and when more tests are available, asymptomatic testing at health networks will resume.