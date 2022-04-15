ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers were out Friday picking up last-minute items at the grocery store ahead of Easter.
But, frustration sets in as inflation on food continues to go up.
"Eggs are higher. So that's something that we're seeing in the Easter brunches," said Cindie Feldman, owner and executive chef of 29 Cooks Catering in Emmaus. "And then of course, you know, the pork situation."
She knows the situation all too well.
"It's not just our food, it's the packaging. It's the shipping. It's the product availability," Feldman said. "The manufacturers during COVID released a lot of product into the grocery stores and retail. So now there's a shortage."
People who are used to celebrating traditions are having to move away from what they're used to.
"It is very frustrating. The money's gone," said Wanda Ayala, who was grocery shopping at Redner's in Allentown Friday morning. "You get the money in one hand, and the other hand has to spend it."
Ayala says her Puerto Rican family is needing to change things up this year.
"We like to eat seafood on Sunday," she said. "But now I had to put back half of my groceries because I couldn't afford it."
Feldman says there are ways around the cost increases. She recommends getting out of your comfort zone with processed or prepared foods.
She says food can be exciting and fun without breaking the bank.
"Looking at new recipes, finding those cookbooks, maybe some different cooking applications and just being aware of what you can get and what is going to go up and down," she said.
But while prices soar, it's not stopping people from hitting the grocery store for the holiday this weekend.
"That's it, I have to feed myself and my family. That's how it is. That's life," Ayala said.