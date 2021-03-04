ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After being closed for almost a year, the beloved Ritz Barbecue at the Allentown Fairgrounds is open again for business.
The clock was still going up out front as people showed up early for the Ritz to open at 10 a.m.
The restaurant first opened almost 100 years ago, in 1928. It closed down in June, after three months of pandemic-forced closure, before reopening now under new ownership.
Laurie and Dan Wuchter, the new owners, who also own the Allentown Farmer's Market next door, said construction took 5 months, all the way up until opening Thursday.
The Ritz has new kitchens and the bathrooms are totally refreshed, but the classics, like the ice cream and bacon dressing, are back.
The restaurant is open until 9 p.m. Thursday.
WFMZ's Justin Backover will have a full report on 69 News at 5.