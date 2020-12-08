ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Ritz Barbecue at the Allentown Fairgrounds is tentatively set to reopen its doors.
Laurie Wuchter said she and her husband Dan, who owns the Allentown Farmer's Market, will be taking over the restaurant. The Ritz Barbecue is tentatively set to open at the end of January or the first part of February 2021, Laurie said.
The couple is working on acquiring the restaurant's name.
The restaurant, when it opens, will have over 40 types of ice cream, Laurie said, adding the eatery will have its traditional menu but will incorporate some new items. All of the food will be home-cooked, such as the turkeys, hams, corn pies, and oyster pies.
The restaurant will have weekly specials, Laurie said. The restaurant, in addition to serving lunch and dinner, will also begin to offer breakfast.
Laurie said it has been her husband's dream since he was a kid to own the Ritz Barbecue.
The restaurant, which had been in business for more than 90 years, closed in June. Grace Stinner, Ritz Barbecue's co-owner, said in June the restaurant had been shut down for three months during the pandemic and expenses had been piling up.