Lou Pektor's River Pointe industrial development still draws a crowd.

Five people attended a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission virtual committee meeting Tuesday to object to three buildings at River Pointe, a plan for 12 industrial buildings just off the Delaware River in Upper Mount Bethel Township. As proposed, River Pointe Logistics (RPL) will have 12 buildings covering 5.9 million square feet of land on an 800-acre tract.

The three buildings discussed Tuesday, and up for final commission review Thursday, would cover about 1.9 million square feet, close to a third of the total.

A group of opponents have attended many public meetings to object to River Pointe but they keep running into the same obstacle: Pektor owns the land and it is zoned for industry.

Meanwhile, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is an advisory body that makes suggestions to municipalities, but Upper Mount Bethel (UMBT) has the final say. The opposition can talk but the commission cannot stop River Pointe.

Pektor says his plan will bring in manufacturing companies and good jobs, and boost the tax revenue of UMBT, Northampton County and the Bangor Area School District. The opponents say RPL will include warehouses, bring in truck traffic and pollution, and change their rural lifestyle.

Everybody agrees on one thing: RPL is a big deal: "At full build out, the industrial park will generate an estimated 15,475 passenger car trips and 3,015 truck trips in a typical weekday," according to the LVPC.

"The proposed development, in totality, is mega-regional in nature, and the largest single development the Lehigh Valley has seen in recent memory," according to the draft review of RPL by Jillian Seitz, senior community planner, and Brian Hite, transportation planner.

Three of the most dogged RPL opponents -- UMBT residents Charles Cole, Judith Henckel and Richard Wilford-Hunt -- spoke during the committee meeting Tuesday. Henckel discussed the impact on the Appalachian Trail and the Delaware River.

"Maybe it's time to hit the pause button on this project," Cole said. The LVPC has no such authority.

Cole said existing traffic problems should be solved before more vehicles go on the road.

Wilford-Hunt RPL will lead to trucks "queuing up" in Portland, just north of RPL, in Columbia, New Jersey (across the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge) and along Route 611 and side roads.

Pektor has said the best route for trucks will be across the toll bridge to Route 80 and onward to New York City-area markets.

Two Portland officials attending Tuesday's meeting said they see little benefit to the tiny riverside town just north of RPL.

Stephanie Steele, president of borough council, and Mayor Heather Fischer said a small borough (about 500 residents) has trouble following the development process, and while trucks will pass through, they do not see a benefit to their town.

The LVPC review, which is a draft until voted on Thursday, found some positive things to say about RPL.

The buildings considered Tuesday and "the larger planned industrial park aligns with the township's designed General Industrial zoning district" and "has the potential to provide numerous economic benefits to the township and Lehigh Valley, including jobs and tax revenues," the report says.

Then there was the counterpoint: "However, the size and scale of the project significantly surpasses any existing development and infrastructure in the surrounding area. Numerous issues related to the overall industrial park are outstanding or unresolved."

Some improvements suggested by the LVPC are bike racks and sidewalks, but the big issue is traffic, with potential effects on bridges throughout the region, extending into New Jersey. There is also a rail bridge in Portland with a 13-foot 8-inch clearance, and the LVPC says trucks could get stuck under it.

In the long term, "The potential for this development to pay for itself now or into the future is questionable," the LVPC study says.

The Comprehensive Planning Committee approved the staff review's of the three RPL buildings Tuesday, passing them on to the full commission for review Thursday.

The LVPC consists of a professional staff. Their work is reviewed by 37 commissioners appointed by Lehigh and Northampton counties. The commissioners do not vote on whether any project can proceed. They vote on the staff reviews, after sometimes making changes.

The committee also reviewed Tuesday a 420-unit apartment complex planned in Forks Township on Sullivan Trail, and a 250,000-square-foot warehouse in Hanover Township (Northampton County) on the site of a Best Western hotel near Route 512 and Route 22.

The full commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The agenda and links to a webcast are available on the LVPC website.