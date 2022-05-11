Litigation filed by six Upper Mount Bethel Township residents that challenged the construction of an industrial development near the Delaware River has been withdrawn, land owner Lou Pektor said Wednesday.
Pektor said the suit, filed in 2020 after township supervisors passed a zoning text amendment, was withdrawn from Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court, which hears appeals. Pektor is leading the development of River Pointe Commerce Park on more than 700 acres in Upper Mount Bethel.
A group of residents has opposed the project at every step, although the land has been zoned for industry for decades and there are industrial uses nearby. Residents, including Charles Cole, have attended township, Northampton County and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meetings to speak against River Pointe, which they say is a threat to the environment and the residents' rural way of life.
In turn, Pektor has filed an "abuse of process" complaint against six residents including Cole, claiming they are making false statements and trying to interfere with a permitted development. Pektor has said River Pointe will bring in thousands of jobs and generate millions in tax revenue for the township, county and the Bangor Area School District.
Pektor said in a statement Wednesday that the residents' tactics include frivolous litigation and false statements "beyond their First Amendment rights."
69 News has contacted Rust Law of Allentown, which represents the six residents, for comment.
Pektor reiterated Wednesday that he is merely doing what is allowed by the township.
"River Pointe Commerce Park has always held the full right to pursue the development of an industrial park according to zoning ordinances in order to attract world-class manufacturers, create good-paying new jobs, and stabilize the tax base of Upper Mount Bethel," he said.
At earlier public meetings, some residents said they did not object to development of the land but objected to the size of River Pointe.
Township Manager Ed Nelson has said that much of Upper Mount Bethel is government-owned open space or preserved farmland, leading to a tax burden on residents. He and a majority of the board of supervisors has supported the River Pointe development.
