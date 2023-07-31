U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - River Pointe Commerce Park, the industrial development in Upper Mount Bethel Township, says it is in talks with the Norfolk Southern railroad to resolve any problems with an overpass on River Road.

Critics of Lou Pektor's development have pointed to the trestle, owned by Norfolk Southern, as a potential traffic bottleneck. They contend that trucks could get stuck underneath, bringing traffic to a halt.

River Pointe pointed out in a recent statement that trucks already pass beneath the trestle from nearby Ultra-Poly, a company that recycles plastic. Trucks that serve Air Liquide Advanced Materials, an industrial-gas company, and Lamtec Corp., a maker of insulation, also go beneath the trestle.

The trestle is six inches higher than listed on plans: 14 feet, two inches, instead of 13 feet, eight inches, according to the River Pointe statement. Still, the developer is working toward a resolution with all parties.

"We are fully aware of the need to address the structure and throughput of the trestle and have been and will continue to work actively with our consultants, rail provider and regulators to improve access to prevent bottlenecks and backups," Pektor, president of River Pointe, said in the statement.

"Solutions could include expanding or lowering the roadway, a necessary step in providing efficient and safe access to I-80 (in New Jersey) via River Road," Pektor said.

The trestle passes over where Delaware Avenue in the Borough of Portland turns into River Road in Upper Mount Bethel. River Pointe said it is in talks with Norfolk Southern, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and others to find a solution.

Norfolk Southern "has been very receptive" to working with the developer, according to the statement, and the railroad sees a potential increase in freight traffic from River Pointe.

Pektor has promoted River Pointe as a manufacturing, not warehousing, development that will bring in more than 4,000 jobs and generate tax revenue for Upper Mount Bethel, Northampton County and the Bangor Area School District.

Opponents say the huge development along the Delaware River will change their rural way of life, bringing in traffic and noise. Residents of Upper and Lower Mount Bethel, along with Portland and other Slate Belt communities, have spoken against River Pointe at public meetings.

Pektor owns the land, which is zoned for industrial development. His plan is for truck traffic to take the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge to Route 80 to reach New York City-area markets.

The development is within a day's drive of about a third of U.S. consumers, according to River Pointe.

Norfolk Southern, based in Atlanta, connects with every major container port on the Atlantic Coast, the Gulf of Mexico and the Great Lakes, according to the railroad's website.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NSC. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, the price was $234.25. At the price, Norfolk Southern's market capitalization was $53.8 billion.