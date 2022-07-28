The River Pointe Logistics development drew some of its usual critics to a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meeting Thursday, but one person spoke in favor of Lou Pektor's plan for 800-plus acres along the Delaware River.
"Our school system desperately needs money," said Martin Pinter, referring to the Bangor Area School District. Pinter, chairman of the Upper Mount Bethel Board of Supervisors, said developer Lou Pektor's River Pointe will generate tax revenue and create jobs.
Pinter reiterated what he said at the September 2020 meeting when River Pointe was approved at a loud outdoor meeting: The township and school district need a bigger tax base, the land is zoned for industry and the Slate Belt needs jobs.
More than 40% of students in the Bangor district are eligible for free meals at school, Pinter said. He said better jobs will lead to an increase in median family income and more money for education.
"The board does take a serious look at your comments," he said of the LVPC's reviews of River Pointe. "We may be at odds on certain things but we do take them under consideration." Final decisions on River Pointe will be made by the township. The supervisors negotiated with Pektor for fewer buildings than he could have placed there, but some could be as high as 100 feet.
The commission looked Thursday at a preliminary proposal for 12 industrial buildings covering 5.9 million square feet total on 804 acres of land off the Delaware River. The land is in an industrial zone, and, as Pinter said at the 2020 meeting, "The facts are, we can't stop Lou from building."
That has not deterred a band of opponents who have gone to township, county and LVPC meetings to oppose the development. Four of them spoke Thursday during the virtual meeting, raising familiar issues about traffic, the environment and how the rural character of their borough will change.
Judy Henckel, a former township supervisor, said the current board only cares about money and the tax base. Charles Cole, among Pektor's most persistent critics, said many residents are opposed to the size of the development.
Supervisor John Bermingham Jr., the sole "no" vote at the 2020 meeting, said the township welcomes guidance from the LVPC as the development process moves along.
That process may take a lot of time and many more meetings.
"This is the largest development that I believe the commission has seen in the last decade and I can probably safely say the last 30 years or more," said Becky Bradley, executive director of the planning commission.
The LVPC does not approve projects. Its professional staff reviews developments and makes recommendations to local governments, which make final land-use decisions. The LVPC's commissioners vote on the staff recommendations, not on the project.
River Pointe drew some fire from the appointed commissioners, too.
Tara Zrinski, who is also a Northampton County Commissioner, noted the planned private sewage plant.
"I'm concerned that this is going to become a burden on the taxpayers," she said. The LVPC review noted that private sewage systems that fail can wind up as public responsibilities.
"It's a disaster waiting to happen," Commissioner Stephen Repasch said of the private treatment plant, while Jack McGorry questioned how an industrial development would affect the Delaware River.
Commissioner Chris Amato, who grew up across the Delaware River in White Township, New Jersey, raised the issues of traffic and the river, while Kathy Rader said a railroad underpass that is only 13 feet, eight inches high is too low for trucks to pass under.
The review by LVPC Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz noted that "... the industrial park will generate an estimated 15,475 passenger car trips and 3,015 truck trips in a typical weekday." Her report added, "The size and scale of the project significantly surpasses any existing development and infrastructure in the surrounding area."
She noted ominously, "The potential for this development to pay for itself now or into the future is questionable."
The board approved the review, which will be sent to the township supervisors for consideration. More discussion of River Pointe remains.
The commission approved two other staff reviews quickly.
One was for an expansion of one field house, and the construction of another 96,712-square-foot facility at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus.
The review by Bambi Griffin Rivera, community and regional planner, said trees along Goodman Drive would block light from field lights.
The commission also approved staff comments on the Lincoln Leadership Academy Foundation Middle School, a proposed 24,093 square-feet school on eight acres at 1401 East Cedar Street in east Allentown. The plan expands the existing use of the site as a charter school. Steve Neratko, chief community and regional planner, said building materials used should suit the neighborhood, which is mostly residential.
The next full LVPC meeting will be Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Agendas for that meeting and committee meetings will be posted on the commission's website.