River Pointe Logistics Park will proceed even if it loses a break on property taxes, according to project manager Lisa Pektor.



The Upper Mount Bethel Township industrial development just might not be as attractive to manufacturers and that raises the specter of warehouses: more trucks, fewer jobs, and lower pay.



"No LERTA does not mean the project goes away," she said in a statement Friday, using the acronym for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance. That Pennsylvania program allows for a break on local taxes on construction that declines and then expires after 10 years. The goal of a LERTA is to promote development now in return for a future tax base.



Her father, developer Lou Pektor, said the same at a Northampton County Council meeting last Thursday. He owns the land, it is zoned for industrial use, and he will proceed. The land is along the Delaware River near the Columbia-Portland Toll Bridge, providing access to Route 80 and New York City-area markets.



Northampton County Council will decide whether to extend the tax break at a meeting in April. Upper Mount Bethel and the Bangor Area School District have also approved LERTA status for the development.



Lisa Pektor went into detail in her email statement. Without the tax break, attracting manufacturing tenants to the 800-acre industrial park, known as RPL, will be difficult.



"The annual cost of real estate taxes at full assessed value are expected to be $1 to $2 per (square foot), which when applied to a 400,000 to 800,000 SF building adds up quickly," her statement says. "It is a material operating expense companies are looking at when they are looking at relocating their business. So the removal of LERTA has a direct effect in dissuading manufacturers from putting the industrial park on the list of potential sites when they are searching for space and makes them less likely to locate in UMBT when they are evaluating the operating costs of potential locations."



She said manufacturers spend more on facilities and tend to stay for a long time.



Without the LERTA, Pektor said the benefits of fees from the Neighborhood Improvement District are at risk.



The NID would assess 15 cents per square foot of building, with the money going toward township services: fire protection, road maintenance, ambulance service, and more. The NID was designed to generate township revenue during the years a LERTA would provide tax breaks.



"If the county LERTA goes away, then we must re-evaluate the NID fees and potentially eliminate them in order to keep the building operating expenses competitive," Lisa Pektor's statement said.



Ed Nelson, township manager of UMBT, has argued that the RPL area covers just 3% of the township and will provide revenue to help the entire 44 square miles.



A group of opponents has denounced RPL, contending that the development does not qualify for LERTA status, and that RPL will bring in trucks, noise and pollution, ruining their quality of life.



The Pektor team has said all along that their target market is manufacturing; Lou Pektor says the land is too valuable to use just for warehouses. While no potential tenants have been disclosed, food processing is a potential use, according to the Pektors.



They project that the development will create thousands of jobs and generate millions in tax revenue for UMBT, the county, and the school district.



While the Pektors say they want to bring in manufacturing companies, County Executive Lamont McClure has been wary. He supported the LERTA in 2018, when council approved it.



Last year, McClure said warehouses should not receive taxpayer subsidies, and council agreed when it declined to provide a LERTA for a warehouse at the old Dixie Cup building in the Borough of Wilson.



Northampton County Council will hold a hearing on the RPL tax break at its Thursday, April 6 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton. The meeting agenda and links to a livestream will be available in advance on the county website.