Upper Mount Bethel River Pointe Logistics

A rendering of one of the buildings in the proposed River Pointe industrial park.

River Pointe Logistics has acquired the current home of the Cloverleaf Saddle Club, which plans to move to another Upper Mount Bethel Township location and expand.

Cloverleaf, a not-for-profit horse-riding organization, will relocate to a 26-acre tract near its current 1199 Potomac St. site, which covers just six acres. The move will allow the club, founded in 1964, to expand its horsemanship offerings. The exact address was not available Wednesday.

"We were thrilled to have secured a deal with River Pointe Logistics that increases the size of our property by four times and secures funding to move and modernize the facility," Cloverleaf board member Deb Modica said in a joint press release.

River Pointe (RPL), led by developer Lou Pektor, paid $700,000 for the current Cloverleaf land, according to Northampton County property records. Pektor's team plans to build a 700-plus acre industrial park nearby on land along the Delaware River. RPL will use the Cloverleaf land for utilities, including a water tower that will tie into the Portland Borough water system and an electrical substation, according to a spokeswoman.

"With Cloverleaf, we were able to find common ground to create an improved and safer venue that will sit at the head of what we hope will be publicly accessible hiking and riding trails," Lisa Pektor, president of RPL, said in the statement.

Cloverleaf will remain at its current location until construction has been completed on the new site. That will begin this summer. The riding club plans to build a new clubhouse with indoor restrooms, a kitchen and additional seats for spectators. The club will have a new and expanded riding ring, outdoor pens and space for vendors.

Justin Hoffman, president of Cloverleaf, said the new facility will help the club serve additional families and increase its membership.

Cloverleaf holds horse shows, clinics, and an annual fund-raising banquet.

