River Pointe Logistics has acquired the current home of the Cloverleaf Saddle Club, which plans to move to another Upper Mount Bethel Township location and expand.
Cloverleaf, a not-for-profit horse-riding organization, will relocate to a 26-acre tract near its current 1199 Potomac St. site, which covers just six acres. The move will allow the club, founded in 1964, to expand its horsemanship offerings. The exact address was not available Wednesday.
"We were thrilled to have secured a deal with River Pointe Logistics that increases the size of our property by four times and secures funding to move and modernize the facility," Cloverleaf board member Deb Modica said in a joint press release.
River Pointe (RPL), led by developer Lou Pektor, paid $700,000 for the current Cloverleaf land, according to Northampton County property records. Pektor's team plans to build a 700-plus acre industrial park nearby on land along the Delaware River. RPL will use the Cloverleaf land for utilities, including a water tower that will tie into the Portland Borough water system and an electrical substation, according to a spokeswoman.
"With Cloverleaf, we were able to find common ground to create an improved and safer venue that will sit at the head of what we hope will be publicly accessible hiking and riding trails," Lisa Pektor, president of RPL, said in the statement.
Cloverleaf will remain at its current location until construction has been completed on the new site. That will begin this summer. The riding club plans to build a new clubhouse with indoor restrooms, a kitchen and additional seats for spectators. The club will have a new and expanded riding ring, outdoor pens and space for vendors.
Justin Hoffman, president of Cloverleaf, said the new facility will help the club serve additional families and increase its membership.
Cloverleaf holds horse shows, clinics, and an annual fund-raising banquet.
River Pointe Logistics buys site of Cloverleaf Saddle Club, which will move and expand
River Pointe Logistics has acquired the current home of the Cloverleaf Saddle Club, which plans to move to another Upper Mount Bethel Township location and expand.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- River Pointe Logistics buys site of Cloverleaf Saddle Club, which will move and expand
- Authorities withdraw charge of endangering the welfare of a child against Allentown councilwoman
- Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown closing its doors June 4
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing/vaccination site in Bethlehem Twp. to begin offering 2nd booster shots to people 50-and-over
- Officer who served with Allentown Police Department for 18 years dies
- Bethlehem Township commissioners to review Kay Builders' Farmersville development plan April 18
- Forks Township Police release photo of distraction theft suspects
- TSA ready for increased travel at LVIA, ask for passengers to prepare for crowds
- Pa. jazz venues team up for Ukraine benefit event
- Palmer Township semiconductor factory wants to build electrical power plant
Berks Area News
- Woman spots long-lost brother on news, trying to track him down
- Individual wanted for suspected credit card fraud
- Berks man killed while working on car
- Berks DA: Man shot in officer-involved shooting
- 2022 Berks Book Bonanza cancelled following unsuccessful search for ideal sale location
- 92-year-old Berks man spends decades as trapshooting scorekeeper
- Rt. 562 in Amity Twp. reopens following crash that brought down electric lines
- Reading to honor Transgender Visibility Day
- Berks infectious disease expert encourages adults 50 and older to schedule second COVID booster
- Exeter school board chooses long-time former member to fill vacancy
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- CDC drops COVID-19 health warning for cruise ship travelers
- FDA panel narrowly sides against experimental ALS drug
- Growth slows for endangered Mexican gray wolf population
- Stocks fall, breaking a 4-day winning streak on Wall Street
- Russia's ruble rebound raises questions of sanctions' impact
- Live updates: Pentagon says Russian troops are repositioning
- Los Angeles ends its business vaccine verification mandate
- Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
- Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown closing its doors June 4
- Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds
Entertainment News
- Brain condition sidelining Bruce Willis has many causes
- RAW: FILE: TOM PARKER FROM BAND THE WANTED PASSES AWAY
- Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
- Northampton Area High School: Mamma Mia!
- Northampton Area High School: Mamma Mia!
- North Warren Regional High School: The Addams Family: School Edition
- North Warren Regional High School: The Addams Family: School Edition
- Cole Sprouse wants to move on from Riverdale
- BAFTAs would have kicked out Will Smith if he had slapped Chris Rock at their event
- Fran Drescher had a disastrous time using dating apps