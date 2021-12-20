UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Upper Mount Bethel Township supervisors will be voting in a week on the creation of a new Neighborhood Improvement District (NID) for the 725-acre River Pointe Commercial Park.
"I feel like I started off at this thing when I was 15. Now, I feel like I'm 95," said Lou Pektor, the President of River Pointe Logistics Development. He's been working on the project for a long time, and, at times, it's been a contentious process.
However, he's hoping a new Neighborhood Improvement District will be a bit of a reset.
"For this park to be successful it has to provide services. To provide services it's expensive. Fire protection, police protection, things that are necessary for a national user to want to put their employees on this site," Pektor said.
The way the NID works is when a project is approved, the developer pays $.50 a square foot up to 3 million. When construction begins they pay another $.75 a square foot. There is also an annual assessment of $.15 cents a square foot. The district sunsets after 10 years but can be continued.
Aside from emergency services - like a new fire truck - the money would improve roads and the neighboring park.
“We’re using the Neighborhood Improvement District Act - Act 130 - that allows us to identify our property only as the properties that will pay the fees," said Lisa Pektor, a project manager on the district. "Hopefully with better equipment and better knowledge, they're able to serve the township residents better than they are today without the township having to pay."
"We'll be relying on the Parks and Rec committee to advise what NID funds would be needed for the park, what improvements they want to make to the park," Lisa Pektor said.
Still, some residents appear concerned over the influence of the district. There will a board with three representatives from the development, one from the township and one from the park.
There are also concerns over truck traffic. We reached out the group Concerned Citizens of Upper Mount Bethel multiple times but did not hear back.
Lou Pektor says he's trying to veer away from typical logistics at the site for better profitability and less truck traffic: “We’re talking to manufacturers, process users, people that have value add in our minds because our time and money spent in this site come back when we get a better tenant and a better user."
He has not publicly disclosed any tenants, but he estimates currently about 12 to 13 buildings - which he points out is less than initially proposed.
"The job count that we anticipate is north of 4,000. Somewhere between 4 and 5,000 jobs,” Pektor said.
The township supervisors will hold a vote on Dec. 27 on whether to approve the district.