River Pointe Logistics, which is building a 700-plus acre industrial park in Upper Mount Bethel Township, said in a statement Tuesday that it has filed suit against six individuals and Rust Law LLC, claiming "abuse of process" by opponents of the project.
Developer Lou Pektor said in the statement that the law firm and individuals have filed "frivolous" litigation in Northampton County and at the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court in a bid to delay construction. The River Pointe litigation was filed in Northampton County.
Attorney Robert Rust of Allentown said Tuesday that he would not comment on the suit until he has discussed it with the six people named in it.
"I will be meeting with my clients this evening," Rust said.
Several Upper Mount Bethel Township residents have gone to public meetings objecting to the development and asked for hearings at the state level to review traffic, infrastructure and environmental concerns.
River Pointe is proposed for land zoned for industry along the Delaware River. There are other industrial uses nearby.
"It is after considered deliberation that we are forced to file suit, to end this abuse of process, and to seek to stop the defendants from continuing the filing of frivolous lawsuits," Pektor said in a statement.
Pektor is head of Ashley Development, a Bethlehem-based company.
In addition to seeking to delay the project, the River Pointe statement contends that the opponents "advanced their scheme by defaming the landowner with false and outrageous allegations which include accusing Lou Pektor and Supervisors of conspiring to defraud the community and accusing Pektor of bribing the Board of Supervisors."
Quoting Pektor, the statement continued: "This property has been zoned industrial for more than 21 years and the time to develop it is now, as global supply-chain disruptions convince American businesses to return manufacturing to U.S. shores."