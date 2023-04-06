EASTON, Pa. – Developer Lou Pektor won a five-year extension Thursday for a tax break for his River Pointe Logistics development in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Northampton County Council approved the so-called LERTA for the 800-acre industrial project by a 6-3 vote, after a confusing series of votes, motions and attempts to delay a vote.
County Executive Lamont McClure immediately vowed to veto the LERTA, which stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance. The Pennsylvania program allows counties, towns and school districts to provide a property-tax break on new construction that declines and then expires over a decade. The goal is to cut costs now to spur development and build a tax base.
The nine-member council can pass an ordinance with five votes, and six votes override a veto by the executive. McClure would have to sway one "yes" vote for his veto to stand.
Much of the discussion during the three-hour meeting was about warehouses, a use Pektor says he does not favor at River Pointe Logistics, or RPL. Some opponents said Thursday that they expect big warehouses to dominate the tract of land along the Delaware River.
"We do not need any more warehouses," McClure said after the decision, explaining his veto. When asked if he could turn a vote to block the LERTA, he said, "Well, we'll see."
Councilmembers voting in favor of the LERTA were Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, Vice President Ron Heckman, President Kerry Myers, Lori Vargo Heffner and John Brown.
Opposed were Kevin Lott, Tara Zrinski and John Cusick. Cusick had earlier floated the idea of applying the tax break only to the formerly industrial part of the site, not green space, but the Cusick compromise was not voted on.
After about 90 minutes of public comment on River Pointe, pro and con, McClure surprised council with a suggestion that the vote be delayed while he and Pektor negotiated a LERTA that stipulated only manufacturing sites — not warehouses— would get the county tax break.
"I think it's a fair compromise," Pektor responded.
A council vote to delay a final decision, pending a McClure-Pektor agreement, failed.
After the meeting, Pektor said what he has said all along: The LERTA will help bring in manufacturers, not warehouses. He mentioned food and flavoring companies as candidates for RPL.
The tax break is a weapon in the battle for good jobs, he said. Manufacturing buildings cost more to construct than warehouses, making incentives important in the competition with Pennsylvania's neighbor across the river.
"It (the LERTA) is necessary for us to complete, particularly with New Jersey," he said. "New Jersey fights to keep its best tenants."
The Bangor Area School District and the township have also approved LERTAs for River Pointe.
Pektor said he wants manufacturing at RPL because it is the best use for the land, which has water, power, rail and road access, and on top of that, it will be the most profitable use.
Pektor said his project has been in the works for years, and it was "disappointing" to have to go through the LERTA renewal process just as RPL is negotiating with potential tenants. The RPL team has said the development will create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for the county, township and the Bangor Area schools.
Twenty-two people shared their thoughts about River Pointe during the public comment portion of the meeting, with several in favor. At earlier meetings, most comments were against.
The conversation was heated at times, and a woman went to the podium to tell President Myers that one member of the audience said "FU" to another. Myers asked the audience to show respect for all speakers.
Opponents of the project said LERTA breaks should be applied to former industrial land, not open space. A hardcore band of detractors have gone to many public meetings, saying RPL will damage roads, pollute the Delaware River and end their rural quality of life.
"We're going to be ending up with warehouses," said Charles Cole, one of the most persistent opponents.
Martin Pinter, chairman of the Upper Mount Bethel Board of Supervisors, cited data to back his support of RPL.
He said 35% of students in the Bangor Area School District are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, 84% of township land is preserved or otherwise shielded from paying full property taxes, and the township's population is falling. Many workers have to commute long distances, he said.
"We need better employment opportunities," Pinter said.
Christopher Finan Jr., chief of the Mount Bethel Volunteer Fire Company, and Dan Cole, assistant chief of the North Bangor Fire Company, both said the development will help finance emergency services.
A representative of Lamtec Corp., a maker of insulation that operates near the RPL site, said an ambulance can take as long as 30 minutes to reach its plant. The company supported the LERTA extension.
On the con side, Sharon Duffield of Upper Mount Bethel asked council, "Think of the people who live there."
Commissioner Heckman (councilmembers are known as commissioners) said council was getting bogged down in zoning issues, which are a township, not county, responsibility. He also said he would be guided by how Giovanni and Goffredo, both from the northern tier of the county, known as the Slate Belt, voted.
"It's needed up there," Giovanni said, pointing to the tax burden on senior residents.
"The people I went to school with are gone," Goffredo said. He characterized the opponents are mostly older, retired people.
Commissioner Brown, who also has roots in the northern tier of the county, spoke in favor of the LERTA, without delay or compromise, throughout the meeting. Commissioner Vargo Heffner said there was no reason to change what was supposed to be a 10-year plan all along.
The final vote was held after council Solicitor Chris Spadoni and Clerk Linda Zembo discussed the procedure after multiple motions were made or discussed.
Commissioner Zrinski was accused of lying about RPL on the "Business Matters" television show. She disputed that.
"We are not liars, we are not charlatans," she said.
After McClure's veto is officially sent to council, the commissioners will vote on it at a future meeting.
The next council meeting will be April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the county government center in Easton. The agenda for that meeting will be posted at least 24 hours in advance.