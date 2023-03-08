U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - River Pointe Logistics Park, the industrial complex planned for Upper Mount Bethel Township, needs tax breaks to help bring in manufacturing companies, project manager Lisa Pektor said Wednesday.

Pektor, daughter of developer Lou Pektor, said in an email statement that the high cost of building manufacturing plants compared to warehouses makes government incentives important to drawing good companies and good jobs. She linked the local debate over tax breaks to the global competition for jobs.

Northampton County, the Bangor Area School District and Upper Mount Bethel have approved breaks on construction at River Pointe, but the county is considering not extending the program, known as LERTA: Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance. The township and school district LERTAs would not be affected by the county decision.

The Pektors have contended all along that River Pointe's land near Route 80, with access to the New York City metropolitan area, is too valuable to devote to warehouses. They are looking for value-added manufacturing companies.

"The LERTA is very important to the project's ability to attract manufacturers rather than logistics companies," according to Lisa Pektor's statement, which was provided by a public relations firm.

"Manufacturers spend a lot more money on their facilities and therefore are subject to higher taxes as there are more improvements with the greater assessed value attributed to them. As the U.S. is completing globally to retain manufacturing, incentives are a big factor in the decision-making process for these companies. Every RFP (request for proposal) we respond to has a section dedicated to incentives already on the site and most companies are in discussions with LVEDC (Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.) and DCED (Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development) on other incentives offered by the Commonwealth," she said.

LERTAs provide a break on construction and site improvements that declines and then disappears after 10 years. The goal is to boost development and job creation, giving up some revenue now for a bigger future tax base. River Pointe (RPL) is planned for land that is zoned for industry and has other industrial uses nearby. Upper Mount Bethel's Board of Supervisors has voted in favor of RPL.

"We can't stop Lou from building," UMBT Supervisor Martin Pinter said at a 2020 meeting, pointing out the reality of zoning and land ownership. The land is zoned for industrial use, and that includes warehouses, and Pektor owns the land.

The township has negotiated with the Pektor team on the project, which includes an assessment on developed land that would provide money for Upper Mount Bethel.

The status of the county LERTA may be discussed at a meeting on Thursday, March 16. County Council attorney Chris Spadoni is reviewing the LERTA ordinance approved in 2018, a representative of council said Tuesday.

County Executive Lamont McClure and County Commissioner John Cusick (council members are known as commissioners) said Tuesday they would not support an extension. Cusick said five years have gone by since the 2018 vote and there is still no "suitable development plan." McClure cited the recommendation of the county Department of Community and Economic Development not to renew the LERTA.

McClure and Cusick both supported the LERTA in 2018. Since then, River Pointe has been proposed and a group of township residents and others have taken to attending public meetings to complain that RPL will ruin their rural lifestyles. The opposition has complained about traffic, noise and the potential for polluting the Delaware River, among other issues.

The River Pointe debate comes amid Lehigh Valley-wide opposition to warehouses. While the warehouse and trucking industry provides about 10% of local jobs, according to one study, the industry is unpopular in some quarters. McClure has said he opposes "warehouse proliferation."

The Pektors have said all along that their goal is to bring in manufacturers.

Northampton County Commissioner Thomas Giovanni, who represents much of the northern tier of the county, said residents see big-box buildings and assume they are warehouses. Manufacturing buildings also operate out of big boxes, he pointed out.

Cusick, who stated his opposition to extending the LERTA on Wednesday, is one of four council members left who voted on the tax break in 2018. The other three are Ron Heckman, Lori Vargo Heffner and Tara Zrinski. All voted in favor of the LERTA, and at that meeting, there was no public opposition.