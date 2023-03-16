EASTON, Pa. – Lou Pektor said Thursday that River Pointe Logistics will proceed even if Northampton County pulls a tax break, but the 800-acre industrial development may be "less competitive."
Developer Pektor discussed the plan before Northampton County Council on Thursday, as council looked at a plan to extend the LERTA, or Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program. LERTA provides a property-tax break on new construction that declines and then expires over 10 years.
Pektor said without the tax break, RPL could lean more toward warehouses than manufacturers. Council and County Executive Lamont McClure have opposed tax benefits for warehouses.
"While we would like to have the LERTA extended, whether it's extended or not, our project will go ahead," Pektor said, but without the break, attracting manufacturers and better-paying jobs will be difficult.
Council President Kerry Myers said Council will vote April 6 on whether to extend the break on Pektor's Upper Mount Bethel Township development for five more years. The township and the Bangor Area School District have also granted LERTAs to the site, accepting less tax revenue up front to build a future tax base.
Pektor plans to put up 13 buildings on the site. He said River Pointe, along the Delaware River and near the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge, has the rail access and power capacity to bring in value-added manufacturing companies. Most of the traffic will travel about a quarter mile to the bridge instead of taking Route 611, he said.
RPL will bring in thousands of jobs and generate millions in tax revenue for the county, township and school district, Pektor's team has said. Opponents say the development will hurt their quality of life by adding more traffic and wrecking Delaware River views.
The county has no authority over land use in the township, but it can drop the LERTA subsidy. The tax break was approved in 2018, with a clause requiring renewal after five years. Pektor owns the land and it is in an industrial zone. Township officials have said they could not stop him from building, even if they wanted to.
Without the LERTA, RPL might not bring in top manufacturers and jobs, Pektor said. Instead, it might have to target "the lower end of the curve." He said New Jersey, just a few hundred yards across the river, provides better incentives to draw employers.
His daughter Lisa Pektor, project manager for RPL, said Wednesday that manufacturing buildings cost more than warehouses, making the LERTA essential for bringing in the best employers.
Lou Pektor has said before that misinformation has plagued the development process.
"There are so many misconceptions," he told Council on Thursday. While opponents complain about a zoning amendment that allows him to put larger, taller buildings on the site, "the same amount of square footage would be put in this property" under previous zoning rules. There would be more small buildings, and more likelihood of them being logistics (warehouses).
"I want the board to understand that our goal is to get the manufacturing side of the market," he said. "It makes more sense for this site."
Eight RPL opponents also addressed Council. Richard Wilford-Hunt warned of automated, high-cube warehouses and lots of trucks. He asked Council not to subsidize warehouse construction with a LERTA.
Another regular opponent, Charles Cole, said much of RPL is on open space and not the blighted industrial land that is suited for tax breaks.
"I don't consider my township to be economically depressed," Cole added.
Other RPL foes brought up traffic and scenic views, and Sandra Newman, a supervisor from neighboring Lower Mount Bethel, said her township's board opposes the plan.
"This project is going to bring fleets of trucks down (Route) 611," said Regina Marinelli of Lower Mount Bethel.
Upper Mount Bethel Township Manager Ed Nelson spoke in favor of the development. He has pointed out before that more than 80% of UMBT's 44 square miles pay no property tax or reduced tax because the acreage is preserved open space or farmland, or otherwise shielded from paying.
The 800 acres that River Pointe will cover amounts to 3% of UMBT's land, Nelson said Wednesday. He said the development will lift the property tax burden on the 6,800 residents. His position was backed at a Wednesday meeting by Rich Grucela, a former Northampton County Council president and former Pennsylvania representative.