ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Due to a reconstruction project along the city's waterfront, parts of North Front Street and West Linden Street in Allentown will be closed for an extended period of time beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m.
North Front Street will be closed to through traffic from Hamilton Street to 201 North Front Street 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the next two months, according to a news release from the city.
North Front Street from the parking lot of America on Wheels to Hamilton Street will be open to local traffic and will be temporarily turned into a two-way road to allow access to America on Wheels and RB Motors Collection and apartments, the city said.
West Linden Street will be closed to through traffic from North Front Street to Railroad Street 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the next two months.
West Linden Street will be open to local traffic from Railroad Street to the parking lot entrance of 101 Railroad Street and will temporarily turned into a two-way road to allow access to the parking lot at 101 Railroad Street and the loading dock for 132 West Linden Street.
Detours will be posted throughout the project.