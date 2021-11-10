SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Walbert Avenue between Yellowstone Road and Cedar Crest Boulevard will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the South Whitehall Police Department reports.
The closure is needed for emergency sewer main repairs.
