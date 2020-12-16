SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The preparations are underway as the area gears up for our first major snowstorm in quite some time.
Many people are bracing for impact as the storm will begin to roll in Wednesday afternoon.
PennDOT says crews are prepared for what's to come, but asks drivers to avoid getting behind the wheel during the storm and cleanup, if possible.
Road conditions are expected to be treacherous at times, as the National Guard and state police are also jumping in to help in regards to safety operations.
"So it is going to be a difficult storm for us to battle, it's going to be a difficult storm for the crews that are out there," said Ron Young, spokesperson for PennDOT. "They're also predicting possibly just being heavy wet snow. Maybe some sleet mixed in it. So that causes other issues such as heavy branches, heavy snow on tree branches that could have weak branches come down or trees actually fall down."
Many areas in the region, including Hanover Township, Allentown and Bethlehem, have issued snow emergencies.
"This is very unusual for December. We can't remember the last time we had one in December of this magnitude. We usually get smaller ones, the big ones usually come late January or February time frame, sometimes early March," Young said. "We are prepared, we have plenty of salt on hand, we have operators that are going to operate on 12-hour shifts until this is done."
Officials are also asking residents to move cars off of snow emergency routes, as Wednesday's dayside workers plan to pre-wet all of the streets in the city.
Officials say if you do have to go out, keep a charged cell phone and emergency kit in your car, and stay back from any fallen wires.
Also give road crews plenty of space to work.
