Road crews across the area have their work cut out for them as they try to keep pace with a massive, slow moving storm system.
"Our trucks will be out there 24/7,” said Ron Young, a spokesperson for PennDOT. “All of our equipment will be out there operating."
Despite working around the clock, with potential snowfall amounts of up to two inches an hour on Monday, PennDOT officials are warning people who do have to venture out that they can expect a messy accumulation on roadways, even on the interstates.
"With a storm of this magnitude, a long storm where we're going to get a foot or more of snow and it's going to be windy, there's going to be a number of conditions people may experience,” Young said. “Our trucks have fairly long routes. It could take a truck one to three hours to complete their route.”
Tier 1 travel restrictions, including a reduced speed limit of 45 miles an hour, on many roads in our area have been put into effect. Drivers are being reminded to give plow trucks plenty of room work. Don't try to pass them and stay behind them by at least six car lengths.
"It's going to be cold, blustery and we're concerned about whiteout conditions; where a squall could come through or high winds come through a corridor and one second you have good visibility and a second layer you can see anything.” Young said.
In addition to making sure your vehicle is properly winterized to be out in extreme conditions, PennDOT officials are reminding motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles.
“With this magnitude of storm, we always say during wintertime don’t go out if you don’t have to, with one like this it could be even worse. It could be deadly conditions at times,” Young noted. “If you don't have to go, don't. If you do, be prepared."