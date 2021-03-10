ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Potholes are all too common across Pennsylvania. But if you see one, you can report it to the proper agencies.
PennDOT is responsible for maintaining 40,000 miles of state roads. It's not an easy undertaking, according to PennDOT spokesman Ron Young.
"We do spend, statewide, millions of dollars on potholes each year. And that is a result of the weather conditions we have," Young said.
Just because this February was particularly snowy doesn't necessarily mean it'll melt away to uncover more potholes than usual.
"That's not really the case. It's really the moisture no matter what form it's in. It could be ice, rain, or snow," Young said.
No matter the reason they're a burden and can cause damage that, most of the time, insurance companies don't cover because potholes are considered an act of nature. So state and local agencies pledge to stay on top of it.
"If someone wants to report one, the easiest way is to call our hotline at 1-800-fix-road and that's for state roads," Young said.
All other reports of potholes on roads belonging to municipalities, will be passed on to the appropriate group.
Allentown also has a pothole hotline (610-437-8775) and the city's 311 Reporter App. The reports are delivered to city staff through a mapping system.
The sooner it gets warmer, the sooner the potholes can be filled.
"We like spring to come early. However, it doesn't always happen in our favor," Young said.